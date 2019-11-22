Bangor receives federal grant for new transit hub

Bangor has won a 1.29 million dollar grant from the Federal Transit Administration for a new transit hub.

The old hub for community connector buses on the first floor of the Pickering Square parking garage was removed during renovations.

Temporary structures have been in place since Spring.

The new facility is expected to be built either in Pickering Square or nearby.

Laurie Linscott, bus superintendent for the Community Connector, says there isn't a timeline yet for when construction will begin but she is glad to have received the grant despite a competitive field of applicants.

"I wish we could break ground tomorrow but we can't do that. I think the city wants to break ground as soon as we can as well. But we got to plan it. We got to plan it correctly. We gotta just cross all of our t's and dot all of our i's in the planning process."

The Community Connector wants to thank riders for their patience and is celebrating Rider Appreciation Day on Nov 30th.

All rides that day will be free.