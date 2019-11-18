Bangor moves forward with proposed solar project

The City of Bangor wants to install a solar array.

In a Finance Committee meeting, members voted to recommend the city work with ReVision Energy on installing solar panels.

Councilor Ben Sprague says currently the price of the proposed project is estimated to be around $60,000 to $70,000.

He says the solar array would be "modest" in size.

The project's proposed site is on city-owned vacant land near the airport.

Tanya Emery, Director of Community and Economic Development, explained, "We don't want this in a residential neighborhood. We don't want this on amain shopping drag. We really wanted this in an area that's fairly intensive, industrial. The site that we targeted is a former energy site. The infrastructure all is in place for that to become a great installation site for solar development."

"That power is going to serve as the power source for several municipal buildings. But hopefully, that can be the first piece into a larger plan of having the city look at clean energy in all of our municipal buildings and hopefully also have ways for residences and business in the city of Bangor to be able to tap into that energy, " Sprague added.

It now goes to the City Council agenda for a full council vote.

If the proposal is passed, we're told they're hoping to start construction by next year and have the panels installed by fall 2020.