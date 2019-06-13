Bangor preps for Pride

The Bangor Pride celebration is coming right up. It runs for a week beginning Saturday.

Organizers tell us it will be the biggest and best one yet.

More than 22 events are planned including favorites from years past including Queeraoke and some new events like a caffeine crawl and pub crawl.

Rainbow flags and decorations are already being displayed in downtown Bangor ahead of the event.

Sarah Haas, Co-Chair of Bangor Pride says, "Pride was a way to respect those people who were just fighting to live authentically and now it's become this beautiful wonderful celebration of all people and all identities. And allowing a community to come together and be who they are and celebrating life as the rich, rich tapestry it is."

For a full list of events you can visit Bangor ME Pride Festival on Facebook.