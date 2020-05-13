Bangor postpones, renames Fourth of July celebrations

Fourth of July festivities will still take place in Bangor this year. They'll just happen two months later than usual.

Mark your calendar for September 5th, the Saturday of Labor Day weekend. That's when the annual parade will march through the streets of Bangor and Brewer.

This year, organizers want to celebrate the country's independence in more ways than one. The Greater Bangor 4th of July Corporation is re-naming its marquee event "COVID Independence Day."

Though the celebration is postponed, organizers are still taking extra precautions. To keep people from gathering in one spot, the pancake breakfast and concert are canceled. Plans are in the works to set social distancing guidelines for the parade and its spectators.

They're still trying to figure out of the 40th Annual Walter Hunt Memorial 3-K Race can happen on or near September 5th as well. Bangor’s Labor Day race is still scheduled for the holiday on Monday, September 7th.

The organization will decide by August 20th if it should postpone the parade further, or cancel it altogether.