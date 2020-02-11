Bangor police simulate homicide scene for training

Bangor police are learning how to collect evidence from homicide scenes before tackling a real case.

They took part in a training exercise today involving a simulated homicide.

The training took place at two locations, one in Capehart, the other near the airport.

The simulated crime scenes were designed to be as realistic as possible.

Evidence technicians practiced with a variety of tools to collect important information.

Sgt. Wade Betters explained the situation.

"Our senior evidence collection detective has laid out a crime scene. He knows where all the clues are and the things that they need to find and collect are. But he hasn't shared those with the group. So as a training exercise they're tasked with going over this crime scene and trying to get a better picture of what exactly happened."

The department has ten officers who work as evidence technicians.