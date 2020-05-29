Bangor police share details about incident circulating on social media

Video of two teenage boys being taken into custody by Bangor Police this week has been seen by thousands of people on social media, and it has generated a lot of conversation.

Bangor Police shared details of that incident with TV5 Friday.

Police say around 7:00 p.m. Tuesday, an officer was called to the Shaw House area for a reported trespassing issue.

Police say they found a 13-year old boy using a tobacco product and being verbally and physically uncooperative.

The teen, who police say is from Millinocket, was taken into custody.

He's charged with possession and use of tobacco and refusing to submit to arrest.

Police say a 16-year-old from Winterport was also taken into custody and charged with endangering the welfare of a child.

Police tell us both boys weren't willing to give their names to the officers.

Some are questioning the amount of force used to take the 13-year-old into custody.

"Those are our normal arrest procedures. One of the younger juveniles involved did pull away from and try to get away from the officers as they were trying to put him in the cruiser, and so that's why we he ended up on the ground so they could just gain better control of him. Again, we handcuffed and charged the other juvenile involved without using any force at all and that was because the juvenile was compliant. There was no need for any force to be used,” said Sgt. Wade Betters of the Bangor Police Department.

Police say neither teen nor any officers were injured.

They add they do not discourage anyone from video taping officers at scenes.

However, they ask those who do give officers enough space to do their job and protect those involved.

