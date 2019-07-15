Bangor police say no more tent donations

No more tents.

The Bangor Police Department issuing that message to folks wanting to help the homeless in our community.

As the homeless population grows, authorities say their main goal is connecting homeless with temporary or permanent housing.

Tent and sleeping bag donations encourage them to continue living outside which in the winter months isn't feasible for survival.

Sergeant Wade Betters of the Bangor Police Department says, "The city is behind the housing first model. Ultimately, we want to find housing for people and then wrap services around them that they may need after they've gained that housing, so that they can keep that housing. But, when you're standing in a campsite in the middle of winter and you see thousands of dollars of gear rotting or frozen to the ground, it's too bad that money couldn't have been used to secure a motel room for a week or two."

Housing is an issue as well, however, officials say they are working with groups to try and create additional space in which homeless people can spend the coldest nights of the year so that hospitals and the police station don't become go-to shelters.