Bangor police looking for two vehicles believed to be involved in shooting

Bangor Police are investigating a shooting that took place Friday night.

They're currently looking for two vehicles believed to be involved in the incident.

Police were called to the area of York and Essex Street for a report of gunshots just before 8:00 p.m.

At this time, police believe the occupants of the two vehicles involved know each other.

Both vehicles fled the scene before police arrived.

No one was injured, but police did block off that area for some time while they investigated.

Both vehicles are four-door sedans, one white in color and the other dark in color.

If you recognize these cars, you should call the Bangor Police Department at 947-7384 Ext. 5732.