Bangor police investigate window vandalism, look for help to identify possible vehicle involved

Bangor police are investigating several acts of vandalism in the city.

They say they believe more than one person is responsible for recently breaking car windows, along with windows in some homes and businesses.

We're told each time some throws something into the windows.

Police are sharing a photo of a maroon or red colored SUV that may be connected to the crimes.

They say it appears to be a GMC make, possibly an Envoy model.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Dustin Dow at 947-7384 ext 5737 or via email at dustin.dow@bangormaine.gov.

Callers can also press option #5 to leave a message on the anonymous tip line.

