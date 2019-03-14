Bangor police continue to look for man missing for six months

Bangor Police continue to ask for help to find a man who's been missing since September.

47-year-old Thomas Lynch was last seen near the Bangor Walmart on Stillwater Avenue.

When Lynch noticed police officers there, he took off.

Witnesses told police Lynch went into the woods behind Kobe Grill.

Police say Lynch was very familiar with the woods between where he was last seen and the house he grew up in on Essex Street.

Shortly after Lynch went missing, police told TV5 they were concerned about his cell phone turning off about ten minutes later.

It didn't go back on, leading them to believe something might have happened to Lynch.

If you have information about Lynch, you can call Bangor police at 947-7384.

Ask for Detective Pelkey or hit 6 to leave a message on the anonymous tip line.

