Bangor police charge three after violence near waterfront, Second Street

Bangor Police say two men are accused of attacking a homeless man in downtown Bangor Wednesday night.

A juvenile is charged in connection with another incident.

Local residents we spoke with say these acts of violence are all too common.

"It was completely random and senseless,” said Lt. Brent Beaulieu of the Bangor Police Department.

That's what Bangor Police are calling an act of violence Wednesday night by two men accused of attacking another man near the waterfront.

Officers responded to the area of Front and Railroad Streets around 8:00 p.m. after a transient reported he was attacked by two men as he was making repairs to a bike.

Police have charged 18-year-old Liam Geagan of Brewer and 19-year-old Benjamin Gilliland of Bangor with assault.

"Soon after the report, there was numerous videos posted to Facebook that were sent to our tip line into our Facebook account,” explained Beaulieu. “Through those videos, we were able to identify the suspects."

Police urge those who witness possible crimes to call them rather than recording the incident to post on social media.

"The video was helpful in this case, however, if we don't know about what's happening, then we can't intervene,” said Beaulieu.

Police have confirmed a separate incident occurred on Second Street.

Police say a juvenile male has also been charged with assault in connection with the violence there, which was also captured on video by a bystander.

We spoke with one resident who lives near the Second Street Park. He did not want to go on camera, but he recalled a recent incident to us.

"Last weekend, we were out here, and there was a couple, man and a woman, walking through the park, and about 15 people jumped on them and started beating the woman up. That was a little scary, and ever since then, I've had to watch and it's just a very intimidating place to bring my autistic, special needs child,” said one Bangor resident.

"It's very upsetting. It makes the hair stand up on my arms,” said Shannon Denbow of Bangor. “It's violent. It's very violent."

Other residents have reported seeing this type of violence.

They say there's no place for it in Bangor, especially in their neighborhood.

"I'm sick of this happening in a park where I like to bring my kids,” said Robert Kearns of Bangor. "They can be part of the community or they can fall to the wayside. Go to jail. Go to the youth center. Go away. You're welcome here, but join us or go away. Your choice."