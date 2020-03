Bangor Police say they are looking for 82-year-old, Alfred Dana.

He is also known as Alfred Joseph.

We're told he was last seen on foot, in the area of Broadway and I-95 around 5:30 Tuesday evening.

Police believe Dana may have tried to lay down in a back yard or, in an open garage.

Officials say Dana suffers from dementia and he might be confused.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Bangor PD at 947-7384.