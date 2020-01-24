Bangor police and U.S. Marshals conduct sweep of registered sex offenders

Bangor police and U.S. Marshals conducted a sweep of registered sex offenders in the city.

They say there are around 90 people currently on the registry.

They worked to make sure registered sex offenders were living where they are listed to be residing. For the most part, people were compliant.

There are several known transients authorities are still tracking down.

If sex offenders are not living at the address on the registry, they can be arrested.

Sgt. Wade Betters, said, "It's a big, combined effort, usually in a day or two, to really put some pressure on and make sure people know we're still watching them, we're still going to check on them. You may call in and try to say that you're living in a certain place but that's not going to do it for us. We want to have physical verification so you're going to see a police officer knocking at your door and they want to see if you're telling the truth."

During the sweep, U.S. Marshals were able to help police track down 69-year-old Larry Babcock.

He is charged with two counts of gross sexual misconduct.

Babcock was arrested last week...

He's out on bail and expected to be back in court in March.