Bangor playgrounds to open back up on Wednesday

Bangor playgrounds will be back open Wednesday.

Bangor City Councilors Tuesday night looked over the Parks and Rec Department's re-opening plan in light of the coronavirus.

Signs will be posted with safety guidelines, like sanitizing and washing your hands before and after playground use.

Parks and Rec Director, Tracy Willette, says it's important to remember, even though kids will be able to use this equipment again, precautions should still be taken to limit the spread of COVID-19.

That includes wearing a mask and social distancing.

A Rec department sanitizing plan is also in place.

Tracy Willette, Bangor Parks & Rec. Director, added, "We have roughly between 20 and 25 structures and city parks as well as schools. This plan does include the school's structures as well. We will be sanitizing structures once per week. We will let folks know when we leave so folks will know when it's been done. We will be following the CDC guidelines for the sanitizing process for that."

"I think it's great. I think it's common sense. I think As we start to loosen things up people can do more they just need to realize that you still need to take precautions," Councilor Dan Tremble said.

Willette says if a park looks crowded, it may be a good idea to come back at another time.

Basketball courts will also be open.

Signs will be posted there, too, reminding people about CDC guidelines.