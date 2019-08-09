Bangor parents accused of leaving 2-year-old son home alone, boy found crying outside

The parents of a two-year-old boy found crying outside an apartment building in Bangor Friday morning are accused of leaving him home alone.

Police say 34-year-old Duane Dunifer and 28-year-old Heather Kennedy are charged with endangering the welfare of a child.

Authorities were called to Moosehead Boulevard about 6 a.m.

That's where they found the boy and were able to determine which apartment he lived in.

While police were they, they say Dunifer and Kennedy pulled up in a cab and told them they left their son to go to an early morning appointment.

They were given a summons. Both are scheduled to be in court next month.

