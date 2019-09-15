Bangor organization to raise awareness, support for mental health services

A clubhouse in Bangor for people with mental health issues is raising awareness about help in the area and raising money at the same time.

Photo: Pixabay

Melodies for the Mind, a musical event to benefit Unlimited Solutions Clubhouse will be held at 7 p.m. on Thursday, October 10 at the Hampden Academy Performing Arts Center (PAC). The inaugural fundraiser will be held on World Mental Health Day, a day that aims to raise awareness of mental health issues around the world, while mobilizing efforts in support of mental health. This musical event is designed for the public to learn more about mental illness while enjoying live music.

Melodies for the Mind is a concert to benefit Unlimited Solutions Clubhouse, a psychosocial rehabilitation program offering those with mental illness opportunities for employment, education and wellness. The evening will include the stylings of Maine Street R&B Revue and the Retro Rockerz, as well as a special performance by Unlimited Solutions Colleagues. Tickets are $20 each and available at the door, with family pricing also available. For details on family pricing or the event itself, e-mail MelodiesForTheMind@pchc.com.

Unlimited Solutions Clubhouse is a service of Penobscot Community Healthcare. Find more details online at https://pchc.com/locations/unlimited-solutions-clubhouse/