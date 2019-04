Bangor is one of the cleanest cities in the nation, according to the American Lung Association.

The association released its annual "State of the Air" report card.

It tracks Americans' exposure to unhealthful levels of ozone or particle pollution, both of which can be deadly.

While the report says Maine's overall air quality worsened from the year before, Bangor was a bright spot, one of only six Cleanest Cities nationwide.

To view the full report visit lung.org/sota.