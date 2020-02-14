Bangor oil company surprises customers on Valentine's Day

Love was in the air Friday.

Oil companies around the state are fueling that flame as they top off the tanks of some of their customers.

It's a campaign called "Fuel Your Love."

We caught up with a team from Maine Energy, paying visits to some folks in Bangor.

<"There's twelve oil companies doing this this year in the state of Maine. Last year there were eight. Like I said it's something that's kind of catching on a little bit. We wouldn't want to miss it. It was a lot of fun," said robert Cort, Presdient of maine Ernegy.

it's the second year that maine energy has participated...