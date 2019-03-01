Bangor officials say March is time to settle up on parking tickets

The city of Bangor is urging you to settle up.

City officials are asking anyone with three or more parking tickets to pay their fines this month.

After march they'll ramp up enforcement.

That means more tickets will be issued and those not paid within thirty days will see fines doubled.

And if you have three or more outstanding tickets - they'll tow your car...

"Due to limited staff this has sort of been pushed to the wayside and we're trying to enforce an ordinance that has been on the books, just catching up sort of," said Tyler Collins, from Community and Economic Development. "Some folks have unpaid parking tickets dating back to 2012."

Tickets can be paid in person at the Pickering Square Garage ticket office or by visiting payvats.com.

