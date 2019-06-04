Bangor officials holding public meeting on upcoming sewer project

There's a multi-million dollar sewer upgrade project starting in Bangor next week.

Knowing it will affect people in the area, there's a public meeting about the work on Thursday night.

It's at City Hall starting at 5pm.

Aging sewer lines from Bass Park Boulevard to the Hampden town line will be replaced.

This will mean some customers will deal with short outages along with some other issues including traffic delays.

Bangor Water District's General Manager says this is work the city badly needs.

"In Bangor, we have over 28% of our water mains are over 100 years old," said Bangor Water District General Manager Kathy Moriarty. "Past their useful lives. So, these kinds of projects are really good projects to get some new pipe where we have some really really old water main."

The work is expected to start on June 10th and continue through November.