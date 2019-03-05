Bangor officials discuss gun ranges

Bangor officials discussed gun ranges at a city meeting Tuesday evening..

The Business and Economic Development Committee is working to clarify exactly where gun ranges can be located in the city.

Specifically indoor gun ranges.

It's a complicated matter that depends on your location and the way you operate your range.

Kevin Schmersal lives on Pushaw Road and has an outdoor range.

He said he's had his range since 2010 - and the city is taking up this matter because a neighbor of his complained.

Schmersal says his range is safe and is concerned about his right to operate.

"For them to just eliminate outdoor ranges to me that borders on, not borders on, but is a government infringement on my right and what I can do," he said.

No final decisions were made this evening.

The matter will be taken up at a future meeting.