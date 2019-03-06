Bangor officials consider outdoor seating prices permit hike

Bangor officials are considering raising the price of doing business for restaurants with outdoor seating.

Those types of restaurants need a permit for it.

The permits cost 200 dollars for establishments that serve alcohol, 25 dollars for those that don't.

It has been suggested that the costs go up to 500 and 50 dollars.

We're told the proposed price hike has to do with policing the policies in place...

"Just takes a lot of staff time to do a lot of the checking to make sure people are compliant with things," said City Councilor Clare Davitt. "Leaving their stuff outside when it shouldn't be there. So, we are just looking at changing that. I believe it was brought before with a higher increase, but we are working with a slightly lower increase."

The plan heads to the full council for a vote.

It included a winter event permit for things like the Festival of Lights Parade and New Year's Eve.

Officials think this will alleviate a "storage look" for outdoor seating areas during the winter, but still allow the seating during big events.

