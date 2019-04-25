Bangor officials clear out homeless encampments near Bass Park

Over the years, the city of Bangor has continued to have issues with homeless encampments.

These "tent cities" often come with violence and plenty of trash.

As Alyssa Thurlow reports, officials are saying "no more."

"We're being evicted today, and we have nowhere to go, but I guess we will have to make it work," said one resident of the camp.

"What we're really trying to do is to basically use a little tough love and kind of force these folks to take advantage of the services and the help that's out there instead of being able to live here illegally and engage in this lifestyle," explained Sargent Wade Betters of the Bangor Police Dept.

The stay for those individuals living in encampments near Bass Park came to an end Thursday.

Officials say as these camps grow, violence and litter tend to follow. That's where public works comes in.

As you can see behind me, the person living in this campsite has cleaned up after themselves and has moved on. Unlike at this site where it is going to cost the city plenty of money and manpower just to get all this cleaned up.

"It's time, effort, and machinery, and there is a cost to that to dismantle these camps and continue to do so and pursue them," said Tracy Willette, Bangor's Park and Recreation Director.

Officials say there are plenty of groups that donate supplies to the homeless community, but sometimes that generosity can be abused.

"Most of the time, all of that equipment, donated clothing, and sleeping bags are all discarded and left and just abandoned in the woods or beside the road," said Betters. "When people don't have the means to dry their equipment out, they simply go get re-supplied, and then that gets ruined and left behind for us to clean."

Three individuals were forced to leave their tent Thursday.

One was recently released from prison and made his way to Bangor.

"I was originally going to go to Portland, but I had decided that Bangor I heard had more help and shelters," said Dave, who had been living in a tent in Bass Park for a few weeks.

Bangor Police say the issue of homelessness will not be solved overnight but housing is the first way to go.

"There definitely needs to be more housing out here because every time we have tried, it's been full" said Dave.

"I would rather see hundreds of dollars of donated or thousands of dollars of donated supplies turn into thousands of dollars of monthly rent for someone to get out of these conditions at least for the cold season" said Betters.