Bangor non-profit helps homeless find housing

Investing in people from the street to on their feet.

That's the motto behind the mission of a new non-profit in Bangor that's working to end homelessness.

"We've been pretty much homeless, living in the car."

Emily Gillotti and Danielle Swett say they were living in Portland and struggling to find help and a home.

"The fact that we're felons, too, makes it hard to be accepted by a lot of places that are owned by the big companies down there, so we decided to come to Bangor. We thought it would be cheaper, and we thought there would be more help, but we kept running into battles. And then we met Jamie," says Gillotti,

"Whether you have addiction issues, whether you have past criminal history, no matter who you are, you deserve to have a roof over your head," says Jamie Beck.

Beck believes in second chances and that everyone deserves a home, including these two women who have struggled with drug addiction but are currently living sober lives.

"It's not the people who are homeless that are the problem. It's not the people who are unhoused who are the problem. It's the system that's broken. It's the fact that we do not have housing for people to be in that is safe, secure, and affordable and is open to anyone," says Beck.

That's what she's working to do with her non-profit, Dignity First.

"Dignity First is kind of the gap-filler," she says.

Beck says while there are many resources in the community, sometimes they don't necessarily connect with each other and the people who need them.

"We can help you through that to ease this transition," says Beck.

"This issue is not only statewide, but it's a national crisis. And it's obviously something that we experience here in Bangor and were appreciative of any group that wants to truly tackle that issue. And Dignity First is one of those. Jamie Beck has a passion for this, and her heart is in the right place," says Sgt. Wade Betters, Bangor Police Department.

Beck says what Dignity First really needs right now is funding so they can provide housing, not just help the homeless find housing.

"The problem is, we don't have the money yet. We don't have the resources yet to help people. We're doing great on the community-building and the building of relationships, but we really need the financial resources to help people, and we don't have that yet," she says.

Until then, they'll keep on helping their neighbors like this couple trying to make a fresh start.

"We have a home," says Gillotti.

"She helps us with rides, get to doctors' appointments, resumes," says Swett.

"Even though we're in the house and that was our main goal, she continues to make plans with us to better, she's trying to help us better our lives and we're really on our track. When I'm in bed and I'm under the covers, I think that, I'm thankful for Dignity First and everyone that's really helped us get to where we are, and I just feel like we can now start building on to this," says Gillotti.