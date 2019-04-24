Bangor museum celebrates the Week of the Child

An event that focuses on the education of young children is being held in Bangor this weekend.

The Maine Discovery Museum is celebrating the Week of the Young Child this Saturday, April 27th, from 2 to 4 pm.

There will be plenty of activities, including science workshops, live animals, goodie bags, free water bottles, and more.

The goal is to make an impact on the lives of children 8 years and younger.

"The earlier we reach children, the earlier we expose them to quality education, educational experiences, the better they are, the better they are long term for their educational development and well-being."

Vouchers will be available for free admission up to and on the day of the event at the Maine Discovery Museum.