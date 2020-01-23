Bangor mother says getting arrested saved her life

A mother of three says getting arrested saved her life.

21-year-old Alyssa Murch was charged in December of 2018 after exposing her baby boy to meth through her breast milk.

She says, "It was with my 7-month-old son. I was in active use. I was breast feeding at the time and he ingested it."

Police were called to a Bangor hospital in December of 20-18 where Alyssa Murch had admitted to staff she had exposed her child to meth.

She was arrested and charged with child endangerment and aggravated furnishing of drugs.

She was sentenced to two and a half months in jail.

Murch says, "I did a lot of thinking while I was in jail. I just wanted to give up. I didn't think there was anything else left."

As part of her sentencing, she was introduced to drug court, an alternative sentencing for adults with serious criminal charges who have moderate to severe substance abuse disorder and are at significant risk of future criminal conduct.

Murch says, "Drug court saved my life. It's the best thing that ever happened to me. If it wasn't for drug court I don't know where I would be right now, and I wouldn't have my kids."

According to case workers who work directly with the specialty docket, drug court has helped hundreds of individuals get treatment.

Officer Christopher Blanchard of the Bangor Police Department says, "Some people are out there and they have the misunderstanding that law enforcement is just there to throw people in jail. That's not true. Sometimes, it takes being arrested to be able to get the help that you need."

Murch says, "I was in active use for eight months. I was struggling reaching out to people. Being on drug court, you have the support and if you don't even reach out, they reach out to you."

Blanchard is an acting officer within the drug court program. He says, "When she first came in, she really did not care for law enforcement. She was nervous about the program and I think Alyssa will tell you, that law enforcement is one of the best resources. I work all hours of the day. I answer my phone all hours of the night. So, I know when she's having difficulty she can reach out."

Murch says, "They have come to my rescue many, many times. I have a lot of support for everything, even if it's just a bad day with the kids. All I have to do is call and they are right there. It took a long time for me to realize that officers and just the law were standing behind me and supporting me. My three-year-old he wants to be a cop."

Murch has been with the program for about a year and is celebrating 10 months of sobriety.

She says, "It's been a long haul, but it's worth it. It's helped me learn about who I am and what I want in life. It's really saved me and I know a lot of people who it has saved too. I feel grateful for my sobriety. I am hopeful for my future."

Murch has a message for others who are struggling with addiction, "Don't ever give up because there is help out there. You just have to be willing to accept the help. I know it's scary at first but in the long run it feels great to be free from the chains that were always holding me back."