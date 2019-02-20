Bangor mother in court after police say she exposed infant to meth through breast milk

A Bangor woman charged with endangering the welfare of a child was in court today.

Authorities were called to a Bangor hospital in December when 20-year-old Alyssa Murch's 7-month-old child was unconscious and found to have ingested methamphetamine.

By the time police arrived at the hospital, the infant had regained consciousness.

Police say the baby was exposed to methamphetamine through her mother's breast milk.

Murch is also charged with aggravated furnishing of drugs and domestic violence assault.

The judge set bail at $1,000 and ordered Murch to not have contact with her baby without supervision.