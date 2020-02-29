Bangor middle school students preparing for state robotics competition

A team of middle school students from Bangor are preparing for a state robotics competition.

Five students from All Saints Catholic School make up Team Phoenix.

They’re working on making their robot ready for the VEX Robotics Maine State Championship.

Each team member has a primary role, including driver, builder, programmer, and captain.

Team Captain, Marin Griffin says. “You have to work on designing which can help with blueprints. You have to work on building which can help with engineering. Overall you get a better sense of how robots work and how they're programmed, designed, built, stuff like that.”

The team is one of only five middle school teams that will compete alongside 45 high school teams for a spot in the VEX World competition held in Louisville Kentucky this April.