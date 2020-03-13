Bangor man will learn his fate during sentencing on Friday

It's expected Donald Galleck will receive an eight-year prison term for the 20-18 beating death of Jason Moody. The sentence was agreed upon as part of a plea deal. Galleck was originally charged with murder, but in exchange for his plea, prosecutors dropped that to manslaughter. Police found 40-year-old Jason Moody unconscious and bleeding on the side of a street in November of 20-18. He died two days later. According to the medical examiner, Moody had massive trauma to his brain and multiple jaw fractures.

