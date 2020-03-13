BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - It's expected Donald Galleck will receive an eight-year prison term for the 20-18 beating death of Jason Moody. The sentence was agreed upon as part of a plea deal. Galleck was originally charged with murder, but in exchange for his plea, prosecutors dropped that to manslaughter. Police found 40-year-old Jason Moody unconscious and bleeding on the side of a street in November of 20-18. He died two days later. According to the medical examiner, Moody had massive trauma to his brain and multiple jaw fractures.
Bangor man will learn his fate during sentencing on Friday
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - It's expected Donald Galleck will receive an eight-year prison term for the 20-18 beating death of Jason Moody. The sentence was agreed upon as part of a plea deal. Galleck was originally charged with murder, but in exchange for his plea, prosecutors dropped that to manslaughter. Police found 40-year-old Jason Moody unconscious and bleeding on the side of a street in November of 20-18. He died two days later. According to the medical examiner, Moody had massive trauma to his brain and multiple jaw fractures.