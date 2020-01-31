Bangor man who created police standoff to undergo mental health evaluation

A Bangor man police say threatened to burn down his home and then refused to come out went before a judge Friday afternoon.

33-year-old Matthew Gormely faces several charges including terrorizing and creating a police standoff at his home on I Street.

According to police, Gormely showed a gas container when making threats about the fire.

They also say he was uncooperative with officers when he came out of his home, so they subdued him with rubber bullets.

Gormley did not plea today, but a request was made on his behalf by the state.

Asst. District Attorney Mark Rucci says, "I asked for a mental health screening. The state felt there were some mental health issued that needed to be addressed in the case."

Gormley is being held on $5,000 bail.

He will undergo a mental health evaluation before a future court date is determined.