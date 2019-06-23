Bangor man takes on tire flip challenge, beats personal record

A Bangor man took on quite the challenge Saturday...flipping a 400 pound tractor tire for one mile in his neighborhood.

For the fifth year in a row, Michael Laliberte took on the challenge.

He says the first year he tried it, he failed.

However, he has gotten better at the challenge ever since.

Laliberte says he started the challenge after someone told him he would not be able to do it.

He says he is still recovering from shoulder surgery, and has a lagging leg from a hunting accident years ago, but that hasn't stopped him.

We asked him why he endures it year after year.

"Challenge of it. You know show the boys, my sons, that you can do whatever you want to try to do I guess,” said Laliberte.

He beat his personal record, finishing with three hours, 29 minutes, and 34 seconds.