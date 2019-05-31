Bangor man sentenced for sexually assaulting young female relative

A Bangor man was sentenced today for sexually assaulting a female relative in 2016 and 2017.

68-year-old Keith Bradford pleaded guilty earlier this month to two counts of unlawful sexual contact of a child under the age of 14.

He was sentenced to 10 years in prison and 12 years probation.

"The state is satisfied with the outcome today. This is a very serious crime. It happened over a course of years and the maximum sentence that can be served under the Class B 10 year straight sentence is what he got and we are satisfied with that."

The victim did take the stand during the sentencing calling Bradford a "monster."