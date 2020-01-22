Bangor man sentenced for aggravated assault against former wife

A Bangor man was sentenced Tuesday to eight years in prison after authorities say he attacked his ex-wife with a knife.

55-year-old Howard Williams initially faced a string of charges for the incident.

Tuesday he entered an Alford plea to aggravated assault.

That means he doesn't admit to the crime but agrees there's enough evidence to convict him.

Police say Williams held his ex-wife down and tried to stab her.

His attorney said Williams admitted to getting into a physical altercation with the woman but said no knife was used.

The state said this was a prolonged fight where Williams choked the woman and caused other injuries to her.

"The state is happy with the sentence. These are extremely serious cases. we take issues of domestic violence very seriously in Penobscot County," said Mark Rucci, assistant district attorney.

"The court seemed to be unaffected by the plethora so we thing that the court was predisposed towards a difficult sentence, failed to recognize appropriate aspects in Mr. William's background," said Jeff Silverstein.

Williams' attorney says they plan to appeal.

