A Bangor man charged in connection with the attack of a homeless man on the Bangor waterfront last summer has been sentenced.

19-year-old Benjamin Gilliland pleaded guilty earlier this month to assault.

Authorities say Gilliland was ordered to pay a $300 fine and avoided jail time.

Another man also charged in that case, Liam Geagan, pleaded guilty back in October.

He was sentenced to two months in jail, time he'd already served.