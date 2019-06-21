Bangor man pleads not guilty to manslaughter after deadly Winterport crash

A man from Bangor charged with manslaughter for a crash in Winterport that killed a teenager has pleaded not guilty.

24-year-old Monty Judkins appeared in court in Belfast Friday.

He's also charged with criminal OUI and operating after revocation, among other counts.

In December, Judkins and two other people were in a car that rolled over on Route 1A.

18-year-old Isaac Miller, a passenger, died.

Judkins and 21-year-old Skylar Schvertt were hurt and taken the hospital.

At the time, authorities were not immediately able to figure out who was driving.

