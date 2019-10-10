Bangor man pleads guilty to abusing an infant

A Bangor man has pleaded guilty to the abuse of an infant last year.

(MGN)

Police say 30-year-old Chad Moores assaulted the 3-month-old baby, leaving bruises on its body.

Moores claims the medication "Chantix" that he was taking to quit smoking made him mentally unstable.

His wife spoke on his behalf in court, claiming he's done the work to get better.

Moores also spoke in court.

He says, "Unfortunately, that medication made me feel off. I didn't know what was wrong and it kept building up in my system until something happened. I really can't mentally handle jail again. It was the worst experience of my life. It was a very long 24 hours."

Moores is now allowed supervised contact with the child.

In exchange for his plea he must comply with the terms of bail for the next year.

If he succeeds at that, he'll receive a lesser charge, no jail time and one year probation.

If he violates bail conditions, he'll get a harsher sentence.