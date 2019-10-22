UPDATE: Bangor man killed by trash truck in Milford

Authorities say a Bangor man was killed Tuesday afternoon after he was hit by his company vehicle, a waste disposal truck.

According to the Penobscot County Sheriff's Office, 39-year old Ryan Leeman was on Oak Street, a residential neighborhood, in Milford

Authorities say a Casella waste disposal truck was working in the area picking up trash when Leeman was struck and killed.

No other individuals were injured and no other vehicles were involved.

The Sheriff’s Office is being assisted by Milford and Old Town Fire Departments, the Maine State Police Commercial Vehicle Unit and OSHA.