Authorities say a 70-year-old Bangor man was the victim of a deadly crash in Glenburn Saturday.

The two car collision happened on Broadway near Pine View Avenue just before noon.

Police say Gordon Stuart was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two teens in his car and the driver of the other vehicle, 28-year-old Melinda Hutchinson of Corinth, were all taken to a hospital.

The crash remains under investigation.