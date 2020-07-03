Bangor man accused of hacking into social media accounts of females

A Bangor man is accused of hacking into the social media accounts of multiple females to get access to private pictures.

23-year-old Dakota Roy was arrested Thursday.

Bangor Police say they were alerted last month that Roy may be in possession of images for which he was not authorized.

Authorities say they found Roy contacted the female account holders saying the accounts were locked due to an unauthorized attempt to access.

They say he requested a security PIN number.

At least seven individuals who thought they were talking to a security representative provided the numbers.

Police say this allowed Roy to download private images.

He faces multiple charges.

He's also accused of secretly photographing someone which is a misdemeanor charge of violation of privacy.

