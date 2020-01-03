Bangor man faces judge for allegedly eluding police

A Bangor man accused of running from police in Bangor and in Medway went before a judge today.

29-year-old Perry Newell was charged with three counts of eluding police, for three separate incidents.

Last Friday, police say Newell led them on a high speed chase on I-95 in Medway, reaching speeds of more than 100 miles per hour.

Monday, he pleaded not guilty and was ordered to be held on 25 thousand dollar bail.

Friday, Newell was back in court for an incident in Bangor where police say he violated traffic laws.

When police tried to arrest him, they say he kept going.

The charge in that case was reduced Friday to failure to stop for an officer.

Newell pleaded not guilty for that and the third eluding incident.

Newell faces several other charges including refusing to submit to arrest and driving to endanger.

He's due back in court next month.