Bangor man dies in snowmobile crash

A 42-year-old Bangor man died Sunday afternoon after he was unable to stop at a snowmobile trail intersection and crashed into the trees.

According to Mark Latti with Maine Department of Inland Fisheries & Wildlife, at approximately 12:20 p.m.Sunday afternoon, Andrew Purdue was operating his 1993 Polaris XLT on ITS 83 near the Medford/Lakeview town line when he passed a member of his riding party at a high rate of speed and then failed to stop at an intersection, sliding through it and then striking trees.

While initially responsive, Purdue soon lost consciousness. Efforts to revive him by CPR failed, and emergency medical personnel say he died at approximately 1:55 Sunday afternoon.

The Maine Warden Service was assisted by first responders and emergency medical personnel from Three Rivers Ambulance in Milo.

No more information is available at this time.

