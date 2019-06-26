Bangor man connected to Union Street shooting appears in court

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) A Bangor man was in front of a judge Wednesday in connection with a shooting last week.
51-year-old Albe Lagasse is charged with elevated aggravated assault.
Police say two men shot at each other on outer Union Street in Bangor last Thursday in a dispute over a woman.
We're told Lagasse was shot by the other man, left in a car before police arrived and was later found on Everett Street.
He's also accused of tampering with a witness.
Prosecutors say he called a woman involved in another case from jail and threatened her if she talked to police.
Lagasse is being held on $50,000 cash bail.
He's due back in court in August.