Bangor man connected to Union Street shooting appears in court

A Bangor man was in front of a judge Wednesday in connection with a shooting last week.

51-year-old Albe Lagasse is charged with elevated aggravated assault.

Police say two men shot at each other on outer Union Street in Bangor last Thursday in a dispute over a woman.

We're told Lagasse was shot by the other man, left in a car before police arrived and was later found on Everett Street.

He's also accused of tampering with a witness.

Prosecutors say he called a woman involved in another case from jail and threatened her if she talked to police.

Lagasse is being held on $50,000 cash bail.

He's due back in court in August.