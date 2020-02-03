Bangor man charged with murder after fight makes court appearance

A man accused of killing another man in a fight outside a Bangor nightclub is being held without bail.

Police arrested 34-year-old Rayshaun Moore Saturday afternoon and charged him with murder.

He made his first court appearance Monday.

Moore is accused of causing the death of 25-year-old Demetrius Snow of Bangor.

The judge denied bail.

Police say Moore and Snow got into a confrontation that left snow injured.

Snow was found outside a Harlow Street business late Friday Night.

He was taken to the hospital where he later died.