Bangor man charged with manslaughter for deadly Winterport crash

A man from Bangor has been charged with manslaughter for a crash in Winterport that killed a teenager.

24-year-old Monty Judkins was indicted by a Waldo County grand jury for other charges, too, including criminal OUI and operating after revocation.

In December, he and two other people were in a car that rolled over on Route 1A.

18-year-old Issac Miller, a passenger, died. Judkins and 21-year-old Skylar Schvertt were hurt and taken to the hospital.

At the time, authorities were not immediately able to determine who was driving.