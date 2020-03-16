Bangor man charged with aggravated attempted murder in connection with Millinocket shooting

MILLINOCKET, Maine (WABI) - A Bangor man is behind bars after a shooting in Millinocket that left a man seriously hurt.
45-year-old Jason Mulligan is charged with aggravated attempted murder.
Police say they went to a Penobscot Avenue house Sunday night to find Mulligan barricaded inside.
Police say they entered the home around 8 p.m. and rescued a man with a gunshot wound as well as another man and woman inside.
We're told the injured man was flown to a Bangor hospital.
His name has not been released, but we do know he's in his 20s.
Mulligan is at the Penobscot County Jail awaiting a court appearance.