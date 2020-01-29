Bangor man charged after standoff at his home

A Bangor man is in jail after police say he threatened to burn down his home and then refused to come out despite the efforts of negotiators.

33 year old Matthew Gormely faces several charges including terrorizing and creating a police standoff at his home on "I" Street.

It happened just before midnight Tuesday night.

Police say Gormely displayed a gas container when he made the threats about the fire.

They also say he was uncooperative with officers when he came out of his home, so they subdued him with rubber bullets.

Gormely is being held at Penobscot County Jail.

