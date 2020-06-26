Bangor man arrested in Hawaii for violating state's 14-day quarantine order

A Bangor man was arrested in Hawaii last week for violating the state's 14-day quarantine order for travelers, officials said.

Hawaii's Attorney General's Office said the general manager of a hotel reported 38 year old Sean Michael Simon to authorities.

Hotel management said Simon arrived in Hawaii on June 10 and surveillance video showed him leaving the hotel on two separate days.

Special Agents from the attorney general's Investigations Division arrested him June 19.

Officials said Simon admitted going to the beach and shops multiple times, every day.

Simon's bail was set at $2,000 and he spent the weekend in jail before appearing in front of a judge on Monday.

The Attorney General's Office said Simon pleaded out and was immediately taken to the airport with a one-way ticket back to Maine.

The plane ticket was paid for by the Visitor Aloha Society of Hawai‘i, officials said.

