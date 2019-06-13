Bangor man arrested after police say he led them on a high speed chase

East Millinocket police department officials said a Bangor man faces multiple charges after leading officers on a chase Wednesday.

We're told 30-year-old Kirk Dephilippowas driving at speeds reaching more than 125 miles per hour.

Police say Dephilippo was driving with a revoked license.

East Millinocket Police said they tried to pull him over, and he kept driving. Authorities said Dephilippo tried to turn into a residence on the Medway Road but, he crashed the car into a ditch.

Police said he left the vehicle ran into that residence, where he was later arrested.

Dephilippo is due in court in August.