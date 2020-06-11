Bangor man and family speak out after surviving COVID-19

More than two thousand Mainers have now recovered after being diagnosed with COVID-19.

That includes a Bangor man and his family who are talking to TV5 about what they went through.

Bruce Paradis says he thought he had a sinus infection.

He went to the doctor for antibiotics and they discovered he had pneumonia.

Paradis still had extreme shortness of breath, and doctors started to question whether he had the virus.

A swab test came back positive.

He was diagnosed at St. Joseph Hospital with a touch of pneumonia along with a virus that was sweeping across the country.

"They were scared. The doctor wouldn't even come in the room. I was the first case at St. Joe's Hospital. This was freaking everybody out," says Paradis.

Paradis was hospitalized for five days but was never put on a ventilator.

He says he recovered fairly quickly.

The virus didn't stop with him.

It spread to 10 members of his family and some of his friends.

Paradis' daughter, Christian, contracted it as did her 5-year-old daughter. She says, "We were all stuck in this house for two weeks together. It was great."

Each of them developed different symptoms.

Some had fevers, some had shortness of breath, and some lost their sense of taste and smell.

They were particularly worried about the 5-year-old. Christian says, "Her breathing was fine. She says the worst part of it is the test out of all of this."

As a mother, Christian says it was terrifying, "We all thought we were being careful, and then when he contracted it, I obviously had it, and I was like, I don't understand how I could put my children in jeopardy like this. But, it's just like any other virus that they could have gotten."

None of the other members of the Paradis family were hospitalized.

Due to lack of testing, half of the family was not confirmed to actually have the virus but showed symptoms and were quarantined in the home with those who had tested positive.

They say the flu was harder on their bodies than coronavirus.

It also impacted them socially.

Bruce and Christina agreed, "People were really scared to even be around us."

The family has been recovered now for about two months.

Christina says, "It's much more of a relief that we got it because right now they are saying that you're immune to it, so I don't have to worry about myself or my family getting it again. We've pretty much been doing our life like we normally would have. I mean, following the restrictions, but we are probably the safest people to be around at this moment."