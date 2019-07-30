Bangor man accused of string of burglaries now charged with Brewer crimes

A Bangor man arrested for a string of burglaries in the city is now accused of the same crimes in Brewer.

Police say 32-year-old Christopher Barkac broke into Calvary Baptist Church and the Bangor Area Recovery Network in June.

He was just arrested last week for breaking into at least four places in Bangor this month, including a downtown church.

Police in both cities worked together to connect Barkac to the Brewer burglaries.

He's also charged with theft and criminal mischief.

Police say Barkac broke into the Columbia Street Baptist church earlier this month, kicking in several doorways.

Nothing was stolen but church officials estimate up to $7,000 worth of damage was done.

Barkac is also accused of breaking into Sawyer Arena, Mansfield Stadium and Tesoro's restaurant on Harlow Street in Bangor.